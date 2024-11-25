Summarize Simplifying... In short A recent survey reveals that 74% of Indian electric vehicle (EV) owners plan to stick with EVs, driven by environmental concerns and advanced technology.

Despite satisfaction rates of 92%, challenges like insufficient charging infrastructure and long charging times persist.

However, increased visibility of EVs, better charging facilities, and social support are boosting confidence in EV adoption.

Interestingly, 71% of EV owners expressed a need for EV communities, suggesting that social connections could further promote EV usage in India. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The study involved 1,330 participants

74% Indian EV owners will stick to electric cars: Survey

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:17 pm Nov 25, 202404:17 pm

What's the story A recent survey by Park+ Research Labs has found that 74% of electric vehicle (EV) owners in India plan to stick with electric cars for life. The study, which involved 1,330 participants who purchased their EVs after January 1, 2024, highlighted a strong move toward sustainable transportation. Economic factors were the biggest driving force behind the shift, with nearly one-third (29%) of respondents citing lower ownership costs as the primary reason for going for an EV.

Motivations

Environmental consciousness influence EV adoption

The survey also revealed other important reasons for going electric. A quarter (25%) of respondents were motivated by environmental concerns, while a desire to adopt advanced automotive technology drove 21%. These findings indicate that more than just cost savings, other factors are driving India's shift toward electric vehicles.

Satisfaction

High satisfaction rates

The survey also highlighted the high level of satisfaction among Indian EV owners, with 92% of them saying that they were happy with their purchase. This positive sentiment was further bolstered by warranties provided by most Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), especially the five-year guarantees on battery packs. These assurances appear to be playing a key role in instilling consumer confidence in EVs.

Challenges

Infrastructure challenges persist

Despite the positive trend, the survey also disclosed a number of challenges faced by EV owners. Nearly 24% of respondents flagged insufficient charging infrastructure as a concern, while range anxiety and long charging times were issues for 23% and 21% of participants, respectively. These findings underline the ongoing infrastructure hurdles that need to be addressed.

Confidence boosters

Factors boosting confidence in EV adoption

The survey highlighted a few factors that are driving confidence in EV adoption. Increased visibility of electric vehicles on Indian roads (36%), better availability of charging stations (25%), and social support from family and friends (22%) were all acknowledged as important enablers of EV ownership.

Community needs

Community engagement: A missing link

The study revealed a strong need for community among EV owners, with 71% of them saying they need EV clubs and communities. Amit Lakhotia, Founder and CEO of Park+ Research Labs, highlighted this saying, "An interesting touchpoint which has been missing for EV owners is a lack of EV communities/clubs." This indicates that building social connections could be key to pushing electric vehicles in India.