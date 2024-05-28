Next Article

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:08 pm May 28, 202412:08 pm

What's the story Stellantis, born from the merger of FCA and PSA, has announced the launch of the 2024 Ypsilon, marking Lancia's first new car release in years. The fourth-generation model is getting a High-Fidelity (HF) upgrade, signifying the comeback of the HF badge. Accompanying this release is a rally derivative from the previously inactive Italian automaker. The Ypsilon HF sets itself apart from its predecessors by being fully electric.

Powertrain

A look at the performance

The Ypsilon HF is powered by a front-mounted electric motor that delivers 237hp, matching the performance of other Stellantis products like the Abarth 600e and Alfa Romeo's Junior Veloce. All these models share the common modular platform (CMF). The electric motor is fueled by a 54kWh battery pack, also shared with Alfa Romeo and Abarth cars. This small front-wheel-drive hatchback boasts impressive performance, achieving 0-100km/h in just 5.8 seconds.

Upcoming releases

Lancia's future models to receive HF treatment

Lancia has confirmed that all future models will also receive the High-Fidelity treatment. This includes the upcoming revivals of the Gamma and Delta cars, set to launch later this decade. The HF badge first appeared in 1960, used by a club exclusively for owners of at least six cars. The first car to bear this legendary logo was the Fulvia Coupe HF in 1966.

Motorsport variant

Lancia returns to rally racing with Ypsilon Rally 4 HF

The Ypsilon HF is accompanied by another new model, the Ypsilon Rally 4 HF. Unlike its electric counterpart, this motorsport variant is powered by a turbocharged petrol engine - a three-cylinder, 1.2-liter unit producing 209hp. Developed to meet FIA's Group Rally4 regulations, this marks Lancia's return to rally races after an extended absence. The Ypsilon Rally 4 HF shares many similarities with its street-legal sibling, due to regulations requiring it to be mostly based on a production car.