What's the story

Saturn's largest moon, Titan, has long intrigued scientists with its dense atmosphere, surface lakes of liquid methane, and soot-like "sand" dunes.

Now, an international research team led by Antonin Affholder from the University of Arizona and Peter Higgins from Harvard University has delved into the possibility of life on this mysterious moon.

Their findings suggest that Titan's subsurface ocean could harbor simple microbial organisms.