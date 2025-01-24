UK issues rare weather warning as 161km/h wind approaches
The Met Office in the United Kingdom has issued a rare "stay at home" warning as Storm Eowyn, expected to bring winds up to 161km/h, threatened parts of the country.
Alerts were sent to around 4.5 million individuals in at least 28 locations of Scotland and Northern Ireland, warning of a potential danger to life.
In light of the alerts, schools in affected areas will be closed and all train services in Scotland have been suspended for safety reasons.
Travel disruptions
British Airways grounds flights, Network Rail closes lines
As a precautionary measure against the impending storm, British Airways has grounded over 20 flights.
For safety reasons, Network Rail has also shut down major rail lines north of Preston and Newcastle.
Passengers on the East Coast main line are likely to face disruptions throughout the weekend due to these closures.
Lisa Angus from Network Rail urged residents near railways to secure loose items that could obstruct tracks during the storm.
Storm impact
Scotland braces for widespread disruption from Storm Eowyn
Scotland's transport secretary Fiona Hyslop warned of major disruptions to the transportation network.
She advised people to avoid travel in red warning areas.
First Minister John Swinney stressed the seriousness of the storm's potential impacts, saying: "Our message is simple: please follow the advice from the Met Office and the police, take this seriously and stay safe."
The Scottish Parliament will be closed on Friday with only essential staff present.
Ireland alert
Ireland braces for 1 of its 'most severe' storms
Ireland is also bracing for what could be one of the most dangerous storms in its history, with wind speeds of up to 129km/h expected inland across the country.
The National Emergency Co-ordination Group described Storm Eowyn as "destructive, dangerous and disruptive."
Storm Éowyn, an extratropical "bomb" cyclone, is predicted to move away from the UK on Saturday.