What's the story

The Met Office in the United Kingdom has issued a rare "stay at home" warning as Storm Eowyn, expected to bring winds up to 161km/h, threatened parts of the country.

Alerts were sent to around 4.5 million individuals in at least 28 locations of Scotland and Northern Ireland, warning of a potential danger to life.

In light of the alerts, schools in affected areas will be closed and all train services in Scotland have been suspended for safety reasons.