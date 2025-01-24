What's the story

A federal judge in Seattle has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's executive order that aimed to restrict automatic birthright citizenship in the US.

US District Judge John Coughenour issued the temporary restraining order, calling the executive action "blatantly unconstitutional."

The order, signed by Trump on his first day back in office, ordered US agencies to deny citizenship to children born in the country if neither parent is a US citizen or lawful permanent resident.