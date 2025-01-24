What's the story

Conservative Party Member of Parliament in the United Kingdom, Bob Blackman has reported that "masked Khalistani terrorists" have been disrupting screenings of Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency in north-west London.

The MP raised the issue in Parliament on Friday, urging the UK Home Secretary to intervene.

He disclosed that similar disruptions had taken place at other screenings across Wolverhampton, Birmingham, Slough, Staines, and Manchester.