'Emergency' screenings disrupted by 'Khalistani terrorists': UK MP demands action
What's the story
Conservative Party Member of Parliament in the United Kingdom, Bob Blackman has reported that "masked Khalistani terrorists" have been disrupting screenings of Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency in north-west London.
The MP raised the issue in Parliament on Friday, urging the UK Home Secretary to intervene.
He disclosed that similar disruptions had taken place at other screenings across Wolverhampton, Birmingham, Slough, Staines, and Manchester.
Disruptions detailed
'Masked Khalistani terrorists burst in, threatened audience'
Blackman detailed the incident at Harrow Vue cinema during a screening of Emergency.
He said, "On Sunday, many of my constituents gathered and paid for a screening of the film Emergency in the Harrow Vue cinema. At about 30 or 40 minutes into the screening of the film, masked Khalistani terrorists burst in, threatened members of the audience, and forced the screening to end."
Film controversy
'Very controversial film...I'm not commenting on its quality or content'
Despite admitting to the controversy around Emergency, Blackman stood by his constituents' right to watch it.
He said, "The film is very controversial, and I am not commenting on its quality or content, but I defend the right of my constituents and other members' constituents to be able to view it and make a decision on it."
"It covers the period when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister of India," he added.
Parliamentary response
'May we have a statement from the Home Secretary...'
Addressing Blackman's concerns, Leader of the Commons Lucy Powell noted the significance of free speech and peaceful protest.
She promised an update on this issue would be given to Blackman and the whole House.
Meanwhile, Sikh groups in Britain have been protesting against Emergency since its release last Friday, resulting in multiple screenings being canceled across England.
Backlash details
'Emergency' faces backlash from Sikh groups in UK
The film has received backlash from a number of British Sikh groups who see it as "anti-Sikh." This perception has resulted in protests and disruptions at multiple screenings across the UK.
Insight UK, a community organization, posted a video on its X platform of masked protesters disrupting a London screening of Emergency.
The film, directed by Ranaut who also plays former PM Gandhi, has witnessed protests in many places across Punjab as well.