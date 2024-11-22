'Obscene': Anger after King Charles' lavish coronation cost revealed
The coronation of King Charles in May 2023 has stirred controversy owing to its exorbitant price tag. Official figures show that the event cost taxpayers at least £72 million, with policing expenses alone standing at £21.7 million. The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) racked up costs of £50.3 million for the ceremony, which was watched by around 20 million people in Britain on TV.
Anti-monarchy group criticizes coronation expenditure
The DCMS described the coronation as a "once-in-a-generation moment" that allowed the nation to unite and "strengthen our national identity and showcase the UK to the world." However, Republic, an anti-monarchy group, called this expenditure an "obscene" waste of taxpayers' money. Republic CEO Graham Smith doubted the £72 million figure was comprehensive. He told The Guardian that additional costs were likely incurred by other departments like the Ministry of Defence and local councils, bringing the total between £100m and £250m.
Republic CEO estimates total coronation expenses
"But even that kind of money - £72m - is incredible," Smith added. "It's a huge amount of money to spend on one person's parade when there was no obligation whatsoever in the constitution...to have a coronation," he said. He slammed King Charles for demanding an expensive ceremony while cuts to essential services and a cost-of-living crisis. Smith also noted King Charles avoided paying inheritance tax through a clause exempting assets passed "sovereign to sovereign."