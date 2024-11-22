Summarize Simplifying... In short King Charles' coronation has sparked outrage due to its extravagant cost, estimated at £72 million, with anti-monarchy group Republic suggesting the total could be as high as £250 million.

The group's CEO, Graham Smith, criticized the lavish ceremony as an unnecessary expense amidst cuts to essential services and a cost-of-living crisis.

He also highlighted that King Charles avoided inheritance tax through a "sovereign to sovereign" clause.

The coronation cost taxpayers at least £72 million

'Obscene': Anger after King Charles' lavish coronation cost revealed

By Chanshimla Varah 04:46 pm Nov 22, 202404:46 pm

What's the story The coronation of King Charles in May 2023 has stirred controversy owing to its exorbitant price tag. Official figures show that the event cost taxpayers at least £72 million, with policing expenses alone standing at £21.7 million. The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) racked up costs of £50.3 million for the ceremony, which was watched by around 20 million people in Britain on TV.

Cost criticism

Anti-monarchy group criticizes coronation expenditure

The DCMS described the coronation as a "once-in-a-generation moment" that allowed the nation to unite and "strengthen our national identity and showcase the UK to the world." However, Republic, an anti-monarchy group, called this expenditure an "obscene" waste of taxpayers' money. Republic CEO Graham Smith doubted the £72 million figure was comprehensive. He told The Guardian that additional costs were likely incurred by other departments like the Ministry of Defence and local councils, bringing the total between £100m and £250m.

Expense estimate

Republic CEO estimates total coronation expenses

"But even that kind of money - £72m - is incredible," Smith added. "It's a huge amount of money to spend on one person's parade when there was no obligation whatsoever in the constitution...to have a coronation," he said. He slammed King Charles for demanding an expensive ceremony while cuts to essential services and a cost-of-living crisis. Smith also noted King Charles avoided paying inheritance tax through a clause exempting assets passed "sovereign to sovereign."