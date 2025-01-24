Haryana: Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath named in high-profile cheating case
What's the story
Actors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath have been named in a cheating and breach of trust case, according to an FIR filed at Murthal Police Station in Haryana's Sonipat district.
The complaint, filed on January 22, accuses them and 11 others under Sections 316 (2), 318 (2), and 318 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The charges include criminal breach of trust, cheating, and property transfer through deception.
Investigation underway
Main complaint is against a society that duped people
Confirming Talpade and Nath's names were part of the list of accused by the complainant, Ajeet Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), Murthal, told The Print, "The main complaint is against the society that is alleged to have duped people of their money by luring them to invest."
"We will have to investigate what role, if any, is ascribed to Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath."
Scam details
Cooperative society lured people to fraudulent investment schemes
The complaint was lodged by Vipul Antil, a Sonipat resident, against the Human Welfare Credit Cooperative Society.
Registered in Indore under the Multi-State Cooperative Society Act, 2002, the society has been functioning in various states since September 16, 2016.
It allegedly lured people to invest in FD and RD schemes promising high returns but used a multi-level marketing approach to incentivize agents to lure more investors.
Career update
Meanwhile, a look at the actors' recent works
On the professional front, Talpade was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's directorial venture, Emergency. The film is set during India's Emergency period from 1975-1977 and is still running in theaters.
Nath is a veteran Bollywood actor with contributions to over 300 films in his career starting from 1982.
The investigation into their alleged involvement in the scam is ongoing.