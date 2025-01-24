What's the story

Actors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath have been named in a cheating and breach of trust case, according to an FIR filed at Murthal Police Station in Haryana's Sonipat district.

The complaint, filed on January 22, accuses them and 11 others under Sections 316 (2), 318 (2), and 318 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The charges include criminal breach of trust, cheating, and property transfer through deception.