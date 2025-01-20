'Emergency': Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt London screening of Kangana's film
What's the story
Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, ever since its announcement, has been surrounded by controversy. On Monday (January 20), the film faced disruption by pro-Khalistan activists at a London theater.
Reportedly, the activists barged into Harrow Cinema, demanding that the movie be stopped while chanting "Khalistan Zindabad!"
Videos from the scene show them engaging in verbal spats with audience members. No police complaint has been lodged yet, despite the ruckus.
Context
Why does this story matter?
Emergency, Ranaut's solo directorial debut, is a biopic on former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
Since its first look was unveiled, the film has been mired in controversy, facing delays over Censor Board objections and protests by Sikh organizations. Regardless, the movie premiered last Friday (January 17).
The film has been accused of defaming the Sikh community by various Sikh organizations and leaders in Punjab, India.
Protests in Punjab
Sikh organizations protest against 'Emergency' in Punjab
In Punjab, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and other Sikh outfits have protested against the Emergency alleging it defames the Sikh community.
SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami has demanded a ban on the movie, calling it "politically motivated with an aim to defame the Sikh community."
Due to these protests, several cinemas across Punjab have avoided screening the film.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the viral videos here
#BREAKING: Khalistani radicals with faces covered storm inside a Cinema Hall in London, UK to disrupt screening of the film #Emergency. Shameful, under watch of UK Govt against freedom of speech. No action taken by British Police. @KanganaTeam@AnupamPKherpic.twitter.com/pKVApwAqUd— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) January 19, 2025
Punjab boycott
Protests spread across Punjab, cinemas boycott film
Protests against the Emergency were also held outside cinemas in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, and Bathinda.
Police forces were deployed to maintain order as protesters gathered with placards demanding a boycott of the film.
In some areas like Mohali and Bathinda, cinema owners decided against screening the movie after protests.
Politician Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also criticized films like Emergency for twisting facts for entertainment purposes.
Ranaut's response
Ranaut responded to protests against 'Emergency'
In the wake of the protests, Ranaut called them "complete harassment of art and the artist."
She said she respects all religions and accused her detractors of spreading lies to malign her image and hurt her film.
Despite the controversy surrounding Emergency, Ranaut continues to defend her directorial debut, insisting it is a work of art open for public interpretation.