What's the story

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, ever since its announcement, has been surrounded by controversy. On Monday (January 20), the film faced disruption by pro-Khalistan activists at a London theater.

Reportedly, the activists barged into Harrow Cinema, demanding that the movie be stopped while chanting "Khalistan Zindabad!"

Videos from the scene show them engaging in verbal spats with audience members. No police complaint has been lodged yet, despite the ruckus.