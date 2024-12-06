Summarize Simplifying... In short An Indian student was fatally stabbed by his roommate in Canada, leading to the arrest of the suspect at the scene.

The police are investigating the motive behind the crime, which they currently do not believe to be racially motivated.

Lambton College, where the victim studied, is assisting his family with funeral arrangements and has expressed deep condolences.

Singh was studying business at Lambton College

Indian student stabbed to death by roommate in Canada

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:02 pm Dec 06, 202406:02 pm

What's the story A 22-year-old Indian student, Gurasis Singh, was fatally stabbed in a fight with his roommate in their shared kitchen in Sarnia, Canada. The incident occurred at a rooming house on Queen Street in the early hours of December 1. Singh, an international student from Punjab, was studying business at Lambton College. His 36-year-old roommate, Crossley Hunter, has been charged with second-degree murder in the incident.

Court proceedings

Accused roommate charged with 2nd-degree murder

Hunter was arrested at the scene by Sarnia Police after responding to a 911 call. He appeared in court via video before the Ontario Court of Justice and was remanded into custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for December 6. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with Sarnia Police Chief Derek Davis saying they are still trying to determine any potential motive behind this crime.

Ongoing investigation

Investigation continues, crime not believed to be racially motivated

"At this time, we do not believe this crime to be racially motivated," Davis said. Lambton College has expressed deep sorrow over Singh's death. In a statement, the college extended its "deepest condolences to Gurasis's family, loved ones, and friends." The institution is also assisting Singh's family with funeral arrangements and repatriation.