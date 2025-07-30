Australia's first orbital rocket crashes just seconds after launch 

Australia 's first-ever homegrown orbital rocket, Eris, has failed in its maiden attempt to reach space. The 23-meter-tall vehicle was launched by Gilmour Space Technologies from a spaceport near Bowen in Queensland on Wednesday morning. However, just 14 seconds into the flight, it crashed back down after hovering above the launchpad for a brief period and emitting plumes of smoke.

Launch details Gilmour Space Technologies calls the launch a success Despite the crash, Gilmour Space Technologies has termed the launch a success. A company spokesperson confirmed that all four of Eris's hybrid-propelled engines ignited successfully. The maiden flight included 23 seconds of engine burn time and 14 seconds of flight. This was a major milestone for the company as it had previously canceled two planned launches due to technical issues and bad weather conditions.

CEO's reaction More flight time would have been better: CEO Gilmour Space Technologies's CEO Adam Gilmour expressed his satisfaction with the rocket's launch. He said in a LinkedIn post, "Of course I would have liked more flight time but happy with this." The firm had earlier stated that it would consider the launch a success if the rocket left the ground and its infrastructure remained intact.

Local support Praise for completed launch from local leaders Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Ry Collins also praised the completed launch, calling it a "huge achievement" despite not reaching orbit. He said, "This is an important first step toward the giant leap of a future commercial space industry right here in our region," on Facebook. The Eris rocket was designed to carry small satellites into space and its development received funding from both private investors and government grants.