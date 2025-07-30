NASA-ISRO's NISAR satellite launch today: All you need to know

NISAR is the 1st joint hardware mission between NASA and ISRO

NISAR is the first joint hardware mission between NASA and ISRO, a result of 10 years working together.

Its dual radar tech can spot even tiny changes on Earth—think earthquake warnings or tracking shifting ice in Antarctica.

With both agencies' unique radars combined, it'll also help with things like forest mapping and monitoring crops.

After some delays (thanks to tricky antennas), it's finally ready to roll!