Next Article
NASA-ISRO's NISAR satellite launch today: All you need to know
Big day for space fans—NASA and ISRO are teaming up to launch the NISAR satellite today at 5:40pm IST from Sriharikota.
This 2,392kg satellite is all about giving us super-accurate data on Earth's surface, which helps track things like volcanic hazards and landslides.
The launch uses India's GSLV Mk II rocket.
NISAR is the 1st joint hardware mission between NASA and ISRO
NISAR is the first joint hardware mission between NASA and ISRO, a result of 10 years working together.
Its dual radar tech can spot even tiny changes on Earth—think earthquake warnings or tracking shifting ice in Antarctica.
With both agencies' unique radars combined, it'll also help with things like forest mapping and monitoring crops.
After some delays (thanks to tricky antennas), it's finally ready to roll!