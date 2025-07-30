Next Article
World writ e's 1st fully-autonomous robotic joint replacement overheard of &Gaming done requests med in India
Big news from India: Shalby Multi-Specialty Hospitals pulled off the world's first-ever fully-autonomous robotic joint replacement on July 30.
The surgery used a high-tech robot with a 7-axis saw arm, letting doctors operate with incredible precision and make smaller cuts—so patients can heal faster and get back on their feet sooner.
Top US surgeons witnessed the surgery live
This wasn't just a local event—top surgeons from the US (including the CEO behind the robot tech) were there to see it live.
With this milestone, Shalby Hospitals, founded by Dr. Vikram Shah, is showing the world how tech can seriously level up patient care and set new standards for medical innovation.