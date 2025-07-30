Google Pixel 10 series to support magnetic Qi2 wireless charging
The Pixel 10 series is set to debut with built-in magnetic Qi2 wireless charging—think faster, easier charging that just snaps into place.
Leaks show a new charging puck attaching directly to the phone's back, so no more fiddly cases needed.
What is Qi2?
Qi2 ups wireless charging speeds from 15W to 25W and uses magnets for perfect alignment every time.
The Pixel 10 is one of the first Android phones with true built-in magnetic Qi2 support.
The trade-off? The phone might be a bit thicker and heavier than last year's model.
Unlike Samsung's latest flagships that need special cases for magnetic charging, the Pixel 10 has magnets built right in—making it the first major Android phone to match Apple's seamless MagSafe experience.
If you're tired of slow or messy wireless charging, this could be a game changer.