IITians are making electric planes for 0-emission regional travel

Here's what the team is working on

GO AERO plans three main models: the GO A6 (a six-seater under ₹8 crore), the GO A18 (an 18-seater amphibious plane under ₹18 crore), and the GO A72 (a regional jet for 72 people, up to 4,000km range).

They're aiming to start flight tests in early 2026 and hope to see the big GO A72 fly by January 2028.