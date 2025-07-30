IITians are making electric planes for 0-emission regional travel
Big news for Indian aviation: the IIT Alumni Council just introduced GO AERO, a platform to build India's own electric aircraft and drone ecosystem.
The goal? Clean, zero-emission planes for rural travel, emergency missions, and more—powered by tech made in India.
Here's what the team is working on
GO AERO plans three main models: the GO A6 (a six-seater under ₹8 crore), the GO A18 (an 18-seater amphibious plane under ₹18 crore), and the GO A72 (a regional jet for 72 people, up to 4,000km range).
They're aiming to start flight tests in early 2026 and hope to see the big GO A72 fly by January 2028.
What does this mean for India?
This project isn't just about cool new planes—it could change how remote areas connect, help with disaster relief, and put India at the forefront of sustainable flight.
With over ₹10,000 crore needed in funding and some serious homegrown tech inside (like fireproof batteries in the wings!) , it's a bold step toward greener skies.