NASA-ISRO's NISAR satellite launching today: What it will do
Big news for space fans: the NASA-ISRO NISAR satellite is launching at 5:40pm from Andhra Pradesh.
This $1.5 billion mission, a decade in the making, marks a major milestone for US-India teamwork in space and aims to help track climate change and natural disasters worldwide.
NISAR's mission and tech
NISAR orbits 747km above us, using advanced radar tech from both NASA and ISRO to spot even tiny shifts on land and water every 12 days.
Its huge gold antenna—one of the biggest up there—means super-detailed data gets shared globally within hours, helping scientists respond faster to earthquakes, rising seas, and melting glaciers.