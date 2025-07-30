Telecom rules: Verification costs could lead to digital services shutdown
India's latest proposed telecom rules would make apps and online platforms verify your phone number through a government system, with each check costing companies a small fee.
Tech giants and industry groups aren't happy, saying these changes—announced by the Department of Telecommunications on June 24—could hit everything from OTT apps to e-commerce sites.
Compliance costs could reach tens of thousands of crores
Critics warn these rules could drive up costs for digital services and even lock people out of essentials like payments or education if verification fails.
Device makers would also have to pay to verify IMEI numbers, which could make used phones pricier.
With compliance costs possibly reaching tens to thousands of crores each year, experts fear startups might get squeezed out and India's digital economy could take a serious hit.