UPI might soon let you pay using just your fingerprint
UPI might soon let you pay just by using your fingerprint or face, skipping the usual PIN.
NPCI is exploring this upgrade to make payments simpler, especially for people who find PINs tricky—like seniors or anyone less comfortable with digital stuff.
Biometric checks could also boost security
Biometric checks could also boost security and help folks who struggle with passwords, says Rohit Mahajan from plutos ONE.
NPCI is still working out the details, focusing on consent and data safety.
Plus, starting August 1, you'll only be able to check your UPI balance 50 times a day per app, and scheduled payments will move to off-peak hours for smoother transactions.