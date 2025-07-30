Next Article
Robinhood CEO's new AI chatbot Aristotle is now available
Vlad Tenev, the co-founder and CEO of Robinhood, just launched Aristotle—a fresh AI chatbot now in beta for iOS and Android.
Unlike ChatGPT, Aristotle is all about "reasoning-first" chats that push you to think deeper, not just ask basic questions.
Aristotle even aced the International Math Olympiad
Aristotle stands out with its unique follow-up questions and focus on regular users instead of big companies.
It even snagged a gold medal at the 2025 International Math Olympiad using a new kind of machine testing.
Harmonic (Tenev's company) says Aristotle is "built to reason," aiming to make your everyday AI interactions smarter and more engaging.