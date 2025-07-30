Trump imposes 25% tariffs and penalties on India starting August

US President Donald Trump has announced a 25% tariff on India, effective from August 1, accompanied by an unspecified penalty rate. The move escalates pressure over policy alignment amid stalled bilateral trade negotiations. The announcement was made through a post on Truth Social, where he described India as "America's friend." However, he also noted that the country would face the new tariffs and penalties for purchasing military equipment and oil from Russia.

Trade barriers Trump's criticism of India's trade barriers In his post, Trump criticized India's high tariffs and non-monetary trade barriers. He said, "Remember, while India is our friend, we have done relatively little business with them because their tariffs are far too high." The US President also emphasized that these trade barriers are among the most strenuous in the world.

Tariff justification India's military and energy ties with Russia Trump justified the new tariffs by highlighting India's dependence on Russian military equipment and energy. He said, "They have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY." The US President further noted that this comes at a time when the global community is urging Russia to stop its actions in Ukraine.