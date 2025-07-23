Why US is withdrawing from UNESCO again 

United States President Donald Trump has announced plans to withdraw the country from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The decision was taken after a 90-day review of America's participation in UNESCO, which President Trump had ordered in February. The review focused on investigating any "anti-Semitism or anti-Israel sentiment within the organization."

Policy critique Concerns over UNESCO's DEI policies After the review, officials in Trump's administration raised concerns over UNESCO's diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. They also pointed out what they saw as a pro-Palestinian and pro-China bias within the organization. White House deputy spokesperson Anna Kelly said, "President Trump has decided to withdraw the United States from UNESCO—which supports woke, divisive cultural and social causes that are totally out-of-step with the commonsense policies that Americans voted for in November."

Initiative scrutiny Initiatives that drew criticism Among the initiatives that drew criticism were UNESCO's "anti-racism toolkit" launched in 2023 and its 2024 "Transforming MEN'talities" initiative. The latter sought to change men's attitudes toward gender issues, especially harmful gender norms. Another reason, according to a White House official, was that China is the second-largest funder of UNESCO, with Chinese nationals holding key leadership positions. The White House official alleged that China has used its influence to push global standards favorable to Beijing's interests.