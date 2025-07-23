The process is resuming after 5 years

Modi government will issue visas to Chinese tourists from tomorrow

The Indian government will start issuing tourist visas to Chinese nationals from tomorrow, the Indian Embassy in Beijing has said. This is the first time in five years that such a move will be taken, following the suspension due to the 2020 border clashes. The announcement comes after both countries agreed earlier this year to restore direct flights and visa services, as part of efforts to normalize relations strained since those clashes.