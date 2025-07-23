Modi government will issue visas to Chinese tourists from tomorrow
What's the story
The Indian government will start issuing tourist visas to Chinese nationals from tomorrow, the Indian Embassy in Beijing has said. This is the first time in five years that such a move will be taken, following the suspension due to the 2020 border clashes. The announcement comes after both countries agreed earlier this year to restore direct flights and visa services, as part of efforts to normalize relations strained since those clashes.
Diplomatic progress
The decision to resume tourist visas was part of high-level diplomatic exchanges between India and China. A high-level visit to Beijing in January this year marked a new phase of engagement between the two countries. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that "as agreed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping," both sides reviewed bilateral relations comprehensively.
Pilgrimage
The MEA also announced the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra this year. This pilgrimage route is significant for Indian citizens. Both sides have also agreed to hold an early meeting of the India-China Expert Level Mechanism to discuss resuming hydrological data provision as well as cooperation on trans-border rivers.
Recent talks
Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Jinping, as part of diplomatic engagements. He also met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, where he stressed the necessity for a long-term resolution to pressing bilateral concerns. "Incumbent on us to address aspects related to the border, normalizing people-to-people exchanges and avoiding restrictive trade measures and roadblocks," Jaishankar wrote on X after his meeting with Yi.