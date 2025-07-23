Eknath Shinde-led Sena leader pulls out sword during parking dispute
What's the story
A Shiv Sena leader from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction has been detained for allegedly assaulting a man over a parking dispute in Sagar Nagar, Thane. The accused, Akash Bhalerao, is the head of one of the party units under Shinde, per NDTV. A short video showed him pulling out a sword during the altercation.
Associate involvement
Victim sustained head injury
Suraj Hajare, an associate of Bhalerao, was also reportedly involved in the incident. According to NDTV, Bhalerao first threatened the victim before assaulting him when the argument escalated. The altercation left the victim with a head injury. The police have taken both Bhalerao and Hajare into custody. They are currently at the Wagle Estate Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.