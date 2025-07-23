Eknath Shinde-led Sena leader pulls out sword during parking dispute 

Associate involvement

Victim sustained head injury

Suraj Hajare, an associate of Bhalerao, was also reportedly involved in the incident. According to NDTV, Bhalerao first threatened the victim before assaulting him when the argument escalated. The altercation left the victim with a head injury. The police have taken both Bhalerao and Hajare into custody. They are currently at the Wagle Estate Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.