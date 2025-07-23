Who is Steve Jobs's daughter Eve? Find out about bride-to-be
What's the story
Eve Jobs, the youngest daughter of late Steve Jobs, Apple co-founder, is set to marry Harry Charles, a British Olympic equestrian gold medalist, this week in a grand ceremony. The couple went public with their relationship during the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Charles was competing. The wedding will reportedly cost around $6.7 million and is being planned by a lavish celebrity event designer, Stanlee Gatti, per The New York Post.
Family details
Jobs's family background and education
Jobs is the youngest of Steve Jobs's four children. She has two full-blood siblings, Reed and Erin, and a half-sister named Lisa Brennan-Jobs. After graduating from Stanford University in 2021 with a degree in Science, Technology, and Society, she pursued modeling as a career. Interestingly, this is where Jobs's parents first met each other and fell in love.
Career highlights
Jobs's modeling career and net worth
Jobs started her modeling career in 2020 with a Glossier campaign. She has since walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week for luxury brands like Coperni. Despite her family's wealth, Jobs's individual net worth is somewhere between $500K and $1 million (approximately ₹4.3 crore to ₹8.5 crore), as per Economic Times.
Equestrian pursuits
Jobs's equestrian career and philanthropic efforts
However, before she entered the fashion world, Jobs had already made a name for herself as a competitive equestrian. She ranked No. 5 among the world's top 1,000 riders under 25 by Horse Sport in 2019. Reportedly, she trains with renowned coach Missy Clark and regularly participates in competitive show jumping events. To support her passion for riding, Laurene Powell Jobs, her mother, bought a $15 million ranch in Wellington, Florida, in 2016.
Fiance details
Who is Charles, Jobs's fiancé?
Charles, Jobs's fiancé, is an elite-level show jumper from a celebrated equestrian family. Peter Charles, his dad, won a team gold for Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics. On the other hand, Charles made his Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games in 2021 and ended up winning team gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In 2019, he became the youngest Rolex Testimonee in history. He competes in major international events like Hickstead Derby and Longines Global Champions Tour.