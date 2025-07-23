US again claims role in India-Pakistan ceasefire; New Delhi responds
What's the story
The United States has claimed to have played a crucial role in de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in recent months. The claim was made during an open debate at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on "Multilateralism and the Peaceful Settlement of Disputes." Acting US Representative to the UN, Ambassador Dorothy Shea, said that the United States has been instrumental in de-escalating conflicts globally, including in South Asia.
Diplomatic efforts
US helped resolve conflicts globally, including South Asia: Shea
"Across the globe, the United States continues to work with parties to disputes, wherever possible, to find peaceful solutions," Shea told the council. "In the past three months alone, the US leadership has delivered de-escalations between Israel and Iran, between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, and between India and Pakistan," she said. She credited these developments to President Donald Trump's leadership in encouraging diplomatic solutions.
Meeting details
Pakistan raised bilateral issues like J&K during UNSC meeting
The meeting was held under the presidency of Pakistan, a non-permanent member of the 15-nation Council for July. During the session, Pakistan raised bilateral issues like Jammu and Kashmir and the Indus Waters Treaty. After a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, India decided to suspend the treaty until Pakistan stops supporting cross-border terrorism.
Legal compliance
Shea's remarks at UNSC session
Shea also called on all UN member states to follow suit in committing to peaceful dispute resolution through dialogue. She emphasized that for peaceful dispute settlement processes to be credible, their outcomes must be implemented. She urged China to abide by the 2016 ruling of the Arbitral Tribunal under the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention, which is binding on China and the Philippines.
India
New Delhi says no mediation was needed
Since May 10, Trump has repeatedly claimed that he helped settle tensions between India and Pakistan by promising trade if they stopped their conflict. New Delhi, however, has said that it was made clear to Washington that Islamabad wanted the truce and that there would be no mediation. "On achieving its primary objectives [after Operation Sindoor], a cessation of military activities was directly concluded at the request of Pakistan," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said.