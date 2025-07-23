US again claims role in India-Pakistan ceasefire; New Delhi responds 

The United States has claimed to have played a crucial role in de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in recent months. The claim was made during an open debate at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on "Multilateralism and the Peaceful Settlement of Disputes." Acting US Representative to the UN, Ambassador Dorothy Shea, said that the United States has been instrumental in de-escalating conflicts globally, including in South Asia.

Diplomatic efforts US helped resolve conflicts globally, including South Asia: Shea "Across the globe, the United States continues to work with parties to disputes, wherever possible, to find peaceful solutions," Shea told the council. "In the past three months alone, the US leadership has delivered de-escalations between Israel and Iran, between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, and between India and Pakistan," she said. She credited these developments to President Donald Trump's leadership in encouraging diplomatic solutions.

Meeting details Pakistan raised bilateral issues like J&K during UNSC meeting The meeting was held under the presidency of Pakistan, a non-permanent member of the 15-nation Council for July. During the session, Pakistan raised bilateral issues like Jammu and Kashmir and the Indus Waters Treaty. After a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, India decided to suspend the treaty until Pakistan stops supporting cross-border terrorism.

Legal compliance Shea's remarks at UNSC session Shea also called on all UN member states to follow suit in committing to peaceful dispute resolution through dialogue. She emphasized that for peaceful dispute settlement processes to be credible, their outcomes must be implemented. She urged China to abide by the 2016 ruling of the Arbitral Tribunal under the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention, which is binding on China and the Philippines.