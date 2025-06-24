'Ending hostilities': Iran, Trump announce ceasefire with Israel   

Iran has declared a ceasefire with Israel after launching several missiles at Israel, killing at least seven people in the southern city of Beersheba. Similarly, US President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire had come into effect and urged both Iran and Israel not to violate it. The ceasefire was first announced by Trump on Monday night. The ceasefire was to start six hours after his announcement, with Iran initiating it first and Israel following suit 12 hours later.

Diplomatic efforts Iran signals possible end to attacks Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had earlier signaled a possible end to attacks if Israel stopped its airstrikes. The two countries had been exchanging missile fire since June 13, when Israel launched surprise "preemptive" strikes against Iranian nuclear and military sites. The US had joined Israel in the conflict against Iran after bombing three key Iranian nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan—over the weekend. Tehran had then vowed to respond to any attack on its territorial integrity and national security.

Public safety Iran targeted the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar On Monday night, Iran targeted the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, firing 14 missiles. No casualties were reported during this attack. Later, President Trump confirmed that Iran had notified the US before launching missiles at the Al-Udeid base. He said there were no American casualties and minimal damage from the attack. "Most importantly, they've gotten it all out of their 'system,' and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE," he wrote on Truth Social.