Iran strikes Israel's stock exchange after its nuclear reactor attacked
What's the story
Iranian missile strikes have hit several locations across Israel, including the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and Soroka Hospital in Beersheba.
The attack has left the stock exchange building "extensively damaged."
Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service reported at least 32 injuries from these attacks.
The Iranian attack, which included around 30 ballistic missiles, was the most powerful launched by the Islamic Republic in 48 hours.
Escalating tensions
Netanyahu vows to hold Iran accountable
In the wake of these attacks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to hold Iran accountable.
He said Tehran would "pay a heavy price" for targeting civilians and hospitals in Israel.
The attack occurred after Israel targeted Iran's Arak heavy water reactor, Iranian state media reported on Thursday.
The report, however, said there was "no radiation danger whatsoever."
Iran had already evacuated the Arak facility before the attack, and there was "no radiation danger," the state TV said.
Visuals of the attack
The Israeli Stock Exchange building in Ramat Gan, east of Tel Aviv, was hit during Iran's latest missile attack.
Reactor
'Attack carried out against component intended for producing plutonium'
According to Iranian state media, Israel launched an attack on the Arak heavy water reactor, located around 155 miles southwest of Tehran, around 6:00am local time.
Two projectiles were fired at the reactor.
"The nuclear reactor...was attacked, including the structure that seals the reactor, which is a main component in plutonium production," an IDF spokesperson said.
"The attack was carried out against the component intended for producing plutonium, thus preventing...ability to be reused to produce nuclear weapons," they added.
Military escalation
Iran retaliates after Israel launches 'Operation Rising Lion'
The conflict has intensified since June 13, when Israel launched "Operation Rising Lion," targeting Iranian military and nuclear facilities.
In retaliation, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) launched "Operation True Promise 3," hitting Israeli energy infrastructure.
The IDF have since struck over 20 military sites in Tehran linked to nuclear and missile programs.