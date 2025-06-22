US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites: Trump threatens further action

United States President Donald Trump has threatened further military action against Iran if peace is not restored in the region. The warning came after the US carried out "precision" strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. Speaking from the White House, Trump said there are many more targets left, adding that Saturday's operation was "the most difficult of them all by far and perhaps the most lethal."

Military prowess No other military in the world could have accomplished this Trump praised the US military's capabilities, saying most targets could be taken out "in a matter of minutes." He added that no other military in the world could have accomplished what they did. The president thanked Israeli forces for their role in the operation and congratulated American pilots and military personnel, stating it was an operation the likes of which the world has not seen in many, many decades.

Targeted facilities Bunker buster bombs used against underground targets According to CNN, the US used six B-2 bombers to drop "bunker buster" bombs on the Fordow nuclear site. Navy submarines launched 30 TLAM cruise missiles against the Natanz and Esfahan sites. Bunker buster bombs, specially designed for underground targets, were used at Fordow, which, along with Natanz, are Iran's main uranium enrichment facilities.

Rising tensions Strikes follow Iran-Israel conflict The US strikes come amid an escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. The conflict started after Israel launched "Operation Rising Lion" on June 13, targeting Iranian military and nuclear sites. In retaliation, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched 'Operation True Promise 3,' targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centers.