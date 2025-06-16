What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Canada on Monday to attend the G7 Summit in Kananaskis on June 16-17.

This is his sixth consecutive appearance at the summit, where he will discuss global issues like energy security and technology with other leaders.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with Canadian PM Mark Carney and other leaders.

The visit comes amid strained India-Canada relations following allegations made in September 2023 of India's involvement in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing.