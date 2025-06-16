Modi arrives in Canada to attend G7 summit
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Canada on Monday to attend the G7 Summit in Kananaskis on June 16-17.
This is his sixth consecutive appearance at the summit, where he will discuss global issues like energy security and technology with other leaders.
He will also hold bilateral meetings with Canadian PM Mark Carney and other leaders.
The visit comes amid strained India-Canada relations following allegations made in September 2023 of India's involvement in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing.
Diplomatic tension
Modi's visit significant due to diplomatic rift
Modi's upcoming visit is significant as it is his first since the deterioration of India-Canada ties.
The rift began after former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau accused India of being involved in Nijjar's killing in September 2023.
New Delhi dismissed these allegations as "absurd." However, with Carney, who pledged to mend ties with India, now in office, there are hopes for a diplomatic reset.
Carney took over from Trudeau in March this year.
Recent call
Carney invited Modi to G7 meeting
Earlier this month, Modi spoke to Carney, who had invited him to the G7 meeting. The two leaders also discussed ways to improve India-Canada relations.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the upcoming meeting at the G7 summit will be a key opportunity for both nations to discuss bilateral and global issues.
Jaiswal stated ahead of the G7 meeting that "India and Canada are vibrant democracies, bound by a shared commitment to the rule of law."
Trade relations
India, Canada bilateral trade below potential
Bilateral trade between India and Canada was $8.6 billion in 2024, which is considered below potential.
The two sides had signed a $350 million deal to buy 7 million pounds of uranium concentrate when Modi visited Canada in 2015.
Reports suggest that India's Department of Atomic Energy and Canada's Cameco are likely to renew their 2015 uranium agreement.