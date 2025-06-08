What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has imposed a travel ban on citizens of 12 countries, effective from 12:01am ET (9:31am IST) on Monday.

The affected nations are Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

Partial restrictions will also be imposed on seven other countries: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.