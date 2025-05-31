Tesla, other automakers must build cars, parts in US: Trump
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has called on American automakers, including Tesla, to make entire vehicles and all their parts within the country.
The appeal was made during a press conference marking Tesla CEO Elon Musk's last day as a senior adviser at the White House.
Trump's comments came in response to concerns over tariffs affecting firms like Tesla that rely on imported auto parts.
Concerns
Trump criticizes global supply chain model
Trump also criticized the present global supply chain model, where vehicle parts are produced in nations like Canada, Mexico, and Europe before being assembled in the US.
He said, "It used to bother me they make a part in Canada, a part in Mexico, a part in Europe," adding that "nobody knew what the hell was happening."
The President wants all manufacturing to be done domestically within a year.
Tariff impact
New tariffs could disrupt auto industry
The Trump administration has imposed a 25% tariff on imported vehicles and their parts, which has raised concerns across the auto industry about possible disruptions and higher consumer prices.
While Tesla assembles its electric vehicles domestically, many of its important components are still sourced from abroad.
The company is yet to comment on Trump's remarks regarding domestic manufacturing.