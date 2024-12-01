Summarize Simplifying... In short Jaishankar, an Indian minister, has criticized the oversimplified portrayal of historical figure Tipu Sultan, emphasizing the need for objective historical accounts.

He highlighted the selective narrative that only focuses on Tipu Sultan's anti-British sentiment, while ignoring his foreign alliances with countries like France, Turkey, Afghanistan, and Persia.

Jaishankar believes that recent political changes in India have allowed for more nuanced perspectives on historical figures like Tipu Sultan. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Jaishankar calls Tipu Sultan a complex figure in history

'Actually...a complex figure': Jaishankar criticizes oversimplified portrayals about Tipu Sultan

By Snehil Singh 11:13 am Dec 01, 202411:13 am

What's the story External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the launch of Vikram Sampath's book, Tipu Sultan: The Saga of the Mysore Interregnum, in New Delhi on Saturday. At the event, he called Tipu Sultan a "very complex figure in history," noting his resistance to British colonial control and his rule's controversies. He said Tipu Sultan's defeat was a major turning point for peninsular India and acknowledged that the ruler still evokes strong adverse sentiments in areas like Mysore, Coorg, and Malabar.

Historical bias

Jaishankar criticizes selective historical narrative of Tipu Sultan

Jaishankar also criticized the historical narrative, which only highlights Tipu Sultan's anti-British sentiment. He said, "History, in all societies, is complicated, and politics indulges in cherry-picking the facts." The minister said this selective narrative has eclipsed other facets of Tipu Sultan's rule. He added that recent political changes in India have opened the door to "alternative perspectives" on historical figures.

Historical objectivity

Jaishankar stresses on objective historical accounts

Jaishankar emphasized the need for objective historical accounts for a pluralistic society and vibrant democracy. He spoke about how history has been edited to suit political or ideological purposes, saying, "How much of our past has been airbrushed, how awkward issues have been glossed over, how facts are tailored for regime convenience—these are basic questions which confront us all today."

Diplomatic ties

Jaishankar discusses Tipu Sultan's foreign alliances

The minister also touched upon Tipu Sultan's alliances with foreign powers like France, Turkey, Afghanistan, and Persia. He noted that these alliances make a straightforward interpretation of his legacy difficult. Jaishankar said these actions reflect the historical context where modern nationhood was absent. He praised Sampath's book for its detailed and balanced account of Tipu Sultan's life and its insights into politics, strategy, administration, sociology, and diplomacy.

Historical representation

Jaishankar concludes with call for objective historical representation

Jaishankar ended by reiterating the need for objective representation of history. He spoke about his own experience of politically colored history during his education. This discussion comes at a time when Indian educational curricula have recently changed their content on Mughal history. The minister said, "As someone from the diplomatic world, I was really struck by info and insights which are provided in this volume on Tipu Sultan."