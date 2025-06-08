Saudi suspends 'block work visas' for Indians, 13 other countries
What's the story
Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended the issuance of "block work visas" to nationals from 14 countries, including India.
The decision was announced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and will remain in effect until June 30, 2025.
The suspension coincides with the Hajj season and is expected to have a major impact on foreign workers and companies operating in Saudi Arabia.
Affected nations
Affects applicants from these countries
The suspension affects nationals from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Yemen, and Morocco.
It also applies to new and pending applications for temporary work visas (TWV).
The move is likely to create uncertainty in industries that depend on foreign labor, such as construction and domestic work.
Quota impact
Quotas removed from Qiwa portal
The suspension of block work visas means that Saudi companies will not be granted new quotas for hiring foreign workers from the affected countries.
The quotas have been removed from the Kingdom's labor management portal, Qiwa.
This may lead to delays in processing previously approved quotas and could result in postponements or rejections of pending work entry visa applications.
Employment focus
Reasons for the suspension
While Saudi authorities have not officially stated a reason for the suspension, it is in line with ongoing Saudization efforts.
These efforts aim to boost employment opportunities for Saudi nationals by increasing local workforce quotas in sectors such as tourism.
Despite these challenges, economic pressures continue to drive labor migration from African countries to Saudi Arabia due to the importance of remittances.
Worker challenges
Migrant workers face exploitation in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia is a major destination for African migrant workers, especially in domestic and low-wage sectors.
However, these workers often face exploitation and inadequate legal protections under the Kafala sponsorship system.
The system gives employers considerable control over foreign workers, which has been widely criticized for enabling mistreatment and limiting worker freedoms.
Visa restrictions
Family visit permits also on hold
In addition to work visa restrictions, Saudi Arabia has also implemented delays in family visit permits and halted Umrah visa applications from the same 14 countries during peak seasons.
Foreign workers are advised to check their visa eligibility with airlines or Saudi diplomatic offices before departure.
Recruiting firms should prepare for extended processing times and inform clients about potential delays.