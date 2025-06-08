Pro-Khalistani supporters 'assault' journalist in Canada, threaten him: Details here
What's the story
Canadian investigative journalist Mocha Bezirgan has alleged he was assaulted and threatened by pro-Khalistan activists in Vancouver.
The incident occurred on Sunday while Bezirgan was covering a rally organized by Khalistani supporters.
He claimed the attackers acted like "thugs" and specifically targeted him for his editorial independence and past coverage of Khalistan-related protests.
Assault details
Journalist shares his experience on X
Bezirgan took to the social media platform X to share his experience, writing, "It just happened 2 hours ago and I am still shaking. I was surrounded by multiple Khalistanis who acted like thugs."
"They surrounded me, threatened me, and got physical with me, and they grabbed my phone out of my hand," he added.
The journalist alleged that this was done by an individual who had been harassing him online and used dehumanizing language.
Professional integrity
'Some people get frustrated...': Bezirgan
Bezirgan has been covering Khalistan protests in several countries, including Canada, the UK, the US, and New Zealand.
"My only goal is to do independent journalism and record and report what's going on and because I'm editorially independent, this frustrates some people," he said.
The journalist accused pro-Khalistani groups of trying to "influence" and "buy" him with their tactics.
Evidence and action
How the incident unfolded
During the incident, Bezirgan recorded a video showing two individuals blocking his exit as he tried to distance himself from a persistent harasser.
He described how one person refused to maintain distance from his face while making threats of violence.
Despite trying to walk away, Bezirgan said the harassment continued as others joined in to interfere with his work.
Ongoing harassment
Journalist filed police report
Bezirgan revealed he had previously filed a police report against the same individual for harassment. After this latest incident, he has filed another report with the authorities.
He expressed disappointment over the individual's continued freedom and suggested deportation back to the UK.
The journalist recounted how the individual followed him throughout the parade and even to the train station as he departed from the area.