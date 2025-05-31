Elon Musk fathered child with Japanese pop star: Report
What's the story
Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has reportedly fathered a child with a Japanese pop star.
The claims were made by Ashley St Clair, who also alleges to have had a child with Musk in 2024.
According to The New York Times, St Clair said Musk told her he had children "around the world," including one with an unnamed Japanese singer.
Legal proceedings
Musk's alleged paternity claims and St. Clair's lawsuit
St Clair claimed that Musk offered his sperm to anyone who wanted a child, presenting it as his altruism.
She said he used encrypted, disappearing messages to keep their relationship secret, even after attending Donald Trump's election night party at Mar-a-Lago together.
St. Clair also revealed that Musk offered her $15 million and $100,000 monthly until their child turned 21 for her silence on the matter.
After rejecting this offer, she sued him for paternity and child support.
Personal revelations
Musk's alleged drug use and views on children
The report also revisits earlier allegations of Musk's heavy recreational drug use, including ketamine, ecstasy, and magic mushrooms. He allegedly traveled with a pill box containing about 20 medications.
Musk has fathered at least 14 children with multiple partners, including Justine Wilson, Grimes, and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.
He reportedly welcomed a child named Romulus with St Clair and another child, Seldon Lycurgus, with Zilis.
Family perspective
Musk's views on children and recent government role
According to a report from the Wall Street Journal published in April, Musk views his children as a "legion," similar to a Roman military unit.
He even texted St Clair: "To reach legion-level before the apocalypse, we will need to use surrogates."
These revelations come after Musk recently stepped down from his brief government role at the White House's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to focus on his companies.
He has not publicly responded to these allegations.