St Clair claimed that Musk offered his sperm to anyone who wanted a child, presenting it as his altruism.

She said he used encrypted, disappearing messages to keep their relationship secret, even after attending Donald Trump's election night party at Mar-a-Lago together.

St. Clair also revealed that Musk offered her $15 million and $100,000 monthly until their child turned 21 for her silence on the matter.

After rejecting this offer, she sued him for paternity and child support.