Trade war escalates: China slaps 34% tariff on US imports
What's the story
China has announced a reciprocal 34% tariff on all imports from the United States, effective April 10.
The move comes in response to US President Donald Trump's recent decision to impose a similar tariff on all Chinese goods entering the US.
The trade war between the two largest economies in the world has escalated further due to these actions.
Trade dispute
China criticizes US's unilateral trade practices
China's State Council Tariff Commission has slammed the US's trade practices.
In a statement, they said, "This practice of the US is not in line with international trade rules, seriously undermines China's legitimate rights and interests, and is a typical unilateral bullying practice."
The comment comes while announcing China's decision to impose reciprocal tariffs on all imports from the United States.
Trade history
Trump's previous duties on Chinese imports
Since his return to power in January, Trump has already imposed two rounds of 10% additional duties on all Chinese imports.
These actions are reportedly necessary by the White House to curb the flow of illicit fentanyl from China into the US.
Consequently, Chinese goods arriving in the US would now practically be subject to a total tariff of 54%.