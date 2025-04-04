What's the story

India's Union Minister Piyush Goyal has sparked a major debate with his recent remarks on the country's start-up ecosystem.

Speaking at the 'Start-up Maha Kumbh' event on April 3, he raised alarm over India's obsession with food delivery apps.

"What are India's start-ups doing today? We're focused on food delivery apps...turning unemployed youth into cheap labor so that rich can get their meals without moving out of their houses," said Goyal.