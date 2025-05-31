Man arrested after car hits pedestrians in Leicester
What's the story
A man has been arrested after a vehicle plowed into several pedestrians in Leicester, United Kingdom, local police said.
The incident occurred on De Montfort Street shortly after 12:30am on Saturday.
Among the injured are two men and two women, three of whom have sustained serious injuries and are currently hospitalized.
Arrest details
Arrest made following collision in Leicester
The suspect, a 31-year-old man from Leicester, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He is now in police custody where he is being questioned by detectives.
The vehicle involved in the incident was found on nearby Margaret Street and has been recovered as part of the ongoing investigation.
Event background
Incident followed reported fight at nearby private event
The collision occurred following a report of a fight at the same location.
Leicestershire Police confirmed that both the suspect and the injured were present at this event before the incident.
Detective Inspector Jenny Tattersall acknowledged public concern over the matter, stating, "We understand the serious concern there will be about this incident."
Investigation progress
Investigation ongoing, forensic examinations underway
Tattersall also said that a large cordon is in place around De Montfort Street for forensic examinations.
"We do ask that people do not speculate about this incident, including on social media, in order to allow a thorough investigation to take place," she said.
Tattersall added, "We have officers at the scene carrying out enquiries and providing reassurance."