Iran's uranium stockpile reaches near weapons-grade levels: IAEA
What's the story
Iran has significantly increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels, a recent report by the United Nations nuclear watchdog has revealed.
The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) found that as of May 17, Iran had amassed 408.6kg of uranium enriched up to 60%.
This is a massive increase of 133.8kg since February, when the stockpile was reported at 274.8kg.
Cooperation call
IAEA urges Iran to cooperate amid nuclear deal talks
The IAEA has called on Tehran to cooperate fully with its investigation.
IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi stressed that "Iran is the only non-nuclear weapon state enriching to this level."
The report comes at a delicate time as Tehran and Washington have been negotiating a possible nuclear deal.
Deal skepticism
Iran dismisses speculation of imminent nuclear deal
Despite the ongoing negotiations, senior Iranian officials have dismissed speculation of an imminent nuclear deal with the United States.
They stressed that any agreement would need to fully lift sanctions and allow Iran's nuclear program to continue.
This comes after reports that Trump asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to hold off on striking Iran's nuclear program while talks continue.
Optimistic outlook
Trump optimistic about potential nuclear deal with Iran
Despite the skepticism from Iranian officials, Trump remains hopeful about a potential nuclear deal with Iran. He said he believes a deal could be reached in the "not too distant future."
"They don't want to be blown up. They would rather make a deal," Trump said of Iran.
He added, "That would be a great thing that we could have a deal without bombs being dropped all over the Middle East."