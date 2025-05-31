What's the story

Iran has significantly increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels, a recent report by the United Nations nuclear watchdog has revealed.

The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) found that as of May 17, Iran had amassed 408.6kg of uranium enriched up to 60%.

This is a massive increase of 133.8kg since February, when the stockpile was reported at 274.8kg.