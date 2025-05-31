Attention! New rule announced for Green Card holders in US
What's the story
Starting this week, new rules have been introduced for lawful permanent residents in the United States who wish to replace their Green Cards.
The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has mandated the use of a new version of Form I-90 for this process.
The updated form is only applicable from May 29, and must be filed using the 01/20/25 edition.
Compliance
Importance of using correct form edition
It is crucial for Green Card holders to ensure that all forms submitted are from the same edition. Any discrepancies could lead to rejection by USCIS.
The previous version, 04/01/24 edition, is no longer accepted.
Applicants can file their Form I-90 applications either online or by mail with different filing fees: $465 for paper filing and $415 for online filing.
Status
Validity of Green Cards
A Permanent Resident Card, or Green Card, is proof of permanent resident status in the US.
While some cards do not expire, most are valid for 10 years. Conditional permanent residents have a card valid for two years.
It's important to renew your card if it has expired or will expire within six months.
Application
Naturalization eligibility and conditional residents
Before filing Form I-90, Green Card holders are advised to check their eligibility for naturalization using the Naturalization Eligibility tool.
However, conditional residents cannot use Form I-90 to remove conditions on their Green Cards.
Instead, they must submit Form I-751 or Form I-829 depending on whether they obtained their status through marriage or financial investment in a US business.