Pakistani representatives in US next week for trade talks: Trump
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has announced that representatives from Pakistan will visit Washington next week.
The South Asian nation is hoping to negotiate a deal on tariffs, which could see its exports face a 29% increase in duties.
This comes after Washington's announcement of broad-based tariff hikes last month on several trading partners due to Pakistan's $3 billion trade surplus with the US.
Trade concerns
Trump warns against trade deals amid India-Pakistan tensions
Trump has made it clear that he isn't interested in making any trade deals if military actions escalate between India and Pakistan.
He said, "I wouldn't have any interest in making a deal with either if they were going to be at war with each other..."
This statement comes after recent clashes between the two nuclear-armed nations, which were their worst fighting in decades.
Rising tensions
India-Pakistan tensions escalate after recent clashes
The warning comes as tensions remain high between the two countries in light of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, followed by India's 'Operation Sindoor'.
The two nations exchanged missiles, artillery fire, and drone and fighter jets warfare in their worst military clashes in decades earlier this month that lasted for four days.
Ongoing talks
US-India trade negotiations progress amid rising tensions
Despite the tensions, Trump said that the US is "very close to making a deal with India."
He made this statement after Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal's recent visit to Washington.
The two countries are aiming to sign an interim agreement by early July. Currently, India faces a 26% tariff on its exports to America.
Bilateral ties
India-US relationship at 'historic zenith'
The India-US relationship is at a "historic zenith," US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said after meeting Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Washington.
They discussed expanding fair and reciprocal trade, combating illegal immigration, and expanding counternarcotics cooperation.
In another development, India may allow American companies to bid for over $50 billion in contracts as part of ongoing trade negotiations with Washington.