Trump credits Musk with 'colossal change', gives Oval Office sendoff
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump bid farewell to Elon Musk in the Oval Office on Friday. Musk, who headed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), will now focus on his businesses, including Tesla, SpaceX, and X.
During the farewell ceremony, Trump credited Musk with "a colossal change in the old ways of doing business in Washington."
Tenure impact
Musk's tenure at DOGE marked by controversy
Musk's time at DOGE was controversial, with thousands of employees fired or pushed out.
The US Agency for International Development (USAID) was one of the functions downsized under his watch, leading to hundreds of thousands of deaths globally due to cuts in aid programs.
Despite promising massive federal spending cuts, Musk only managed $150 billion in savings this fiscal year.
Farewell message
Trump's farewell message highlights Musk's influence
Trump ended Musk's service on a high note, calling him "terrific" in a social media post.
The president also hinted that Musk would continue to be involved with the administration in some capacity.
"This will be his last day, but not really, because he will always be with us," Trump wrote on social media.
Future role
Musk's future role and personal anecdotes
Musk had speculated about staying "indefinitely" with the administration in a part-time capacity if Trump wanted his help.
He brushed off concerns about DOGE's future without him, likening it to "a way of life."
During the farewell ceremony, he sported a bruise next to his right eye, which he explained by saying he had been "horsing around" with his young son.