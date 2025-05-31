Colombia withdraws Pakistan condolences after Tharoor-led delegation expresses disappointment
What's the story
Colombia has officially withdrawn its earlier statement condoling the loss of lives in Pakistan during India's Operation Sindoor.
The decision came after a meeting in Bogota between an Indian multi-party delegation led by Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor and Colombian officials.
"We were disappointed that the Colombian government offered heartfelt condolences over casualties in Pakistan instead of expressing solidarity with the victims of terrorism in India," Tharoor said.
Diplomatic discussions
Tharoor's delegation meets Colombian Vice Minister
The Indian delegation met with Colombia's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio, to discuss India's concerns over Colombia's May 8 statement.
Tharoor later confirmed that the statement had been withdrawn and thanked Villavicencio for understanding India's position.
"The Vice Minister graciously confirmed that the statement we had raised concerns about has been withdrawn," he said.
Anti-terrorism stance
India's firm position on terrorism reiterated
Tharoor emphasized that there is no equivalence between those who launch terrorist attacks and those who defend against them.
He said India is exercising its right to self-defense and clarified any misconceptions about its anti-terrorism stance.
"There can be no normal equivalence between those who launch terrorist attacks and those who defend against them," he stated.
Diplomatic resolution
Colombia's understanding of India's position
Villavicencio assured that Colombia now fully understands India's position on terrorism. She also expressed confidence in the information now available to her country regarding Kashmir's situation.
She assured that the dialogue with India will continue, and the misunderstanding has been solved.
The Colombian government clarified that it will support India's anti-terrorism efforts.
Global outreach
Delegation's tour across Americas to promote anti-terrorism stance
Tharoor, leading India's outreach initiative in the Americas, also tweeted about the meeting, saying, "I expressed India's concerns regarding Colombia's May 8 statement.
After Colombia, the delegation will visit Brazil and the United States.
The move comes after India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, which targeted terrorists responsible for attacks on India.
Twitter Post
Began today with an excellent meeting with the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio, and her senior colleagues dealing with the Asia-Pacific. I expressed India’s view of recent events and voiced disappointment at Colombia’s statement on 8 May… pic.twitter.com/OdRoUIguJl— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 30, 2025