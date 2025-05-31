What's the story

Colombia has officially withdrawn its earlier statement condoling the loss of lives in Pakistan during India's Operation Sindoor.

The decision came after a meeting in Bogota between an Indian multi-party delegation led by Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor and Colombian officials.

"We were disappointed that the Colombian government offered heartfelt condolences over casualties in Pakistan instead of expressing solidarity with the victims of terrorism in India," Tharoor said.