What's the story

A long-standing territorial dispute between Thailand and Cambodia has flared up again over an ancient Hindu temple.

The Ta Moan temple, also known as Prasat Ta Moan Thom, is located on the disputed border between Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey province and Thailand's Surin province in the Dangrek Mountains.

The site was reopened in early March after it was temporarily closed on February 13 due to a group of Cambodians singing the national anthem, a symbolic activity that is prohibited.