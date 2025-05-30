Why 800-year-old Hindu shrine is at center of Thailand-Cambodia clash
What's the story
A long-standing territorial dispute between Thailand and Cambodia has flared up again over an ancient Hindu temple.
The Ta Moan temple, also known as Prasat Ta Moan Thom, is located on the disputed border between Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey province and Thailand's Surin province in the Dangrek Mountains.
The site was reopened in early March after it was temporarily closed on February 13 due to a group of Cambodians singing the national anthem, a symbolic activity that is prohibited.
Temple history
Ta Moan temple: Historical significance and architectural features
The conflict escalated on Wednesday when Thai and Cambodian soldiers exchanged gunfire near the temple, resulting in a Cambodian soldier's death.
The Ta Moan temple, dedicated to Shiva, is believed to have been built in the 12th century. It is part of a group of Khmer temples constructed during the Khmer Empire (9th-15th centuries).
The complex includes other structures like Prasat Ta Muen and Prasat Ta Muen Tot.
It also houses a natural Shiva lingam found inside its main chamber.
Rising tensions
Border tensions and recent incidents at Ta Moan temple
The temple is the largest of three in the area and sits on a strategic pass through the Dangrek Mountains.
Its main entrance faces south, which is unusual for Khmer temples that typically face east.
Most importantly, the temple complex is located in an area where the border between Cambodia and Thailand is unclear.
According to the Bangkok Post, both countries claim the temple as their territory, which has resulted in regular military deployments and occasional conflicts.
Ongoing negotiations
Dispute over Preah Vihear promontory
Thailand and Cambodia have a long history of territorial disputes, such as over the Preah Vihear promontory, an area around a 1,000-year-old temple that was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2008.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) determined in 1962 that the Preah Vihear temple belonged to Cambodia. However, a border dispute still existed over the surrounding land, which both Cambodia and Thailand claim.
In 2013, Cambodia was given sovereignty over the area by the ICJ.