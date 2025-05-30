What's the story

The White House has acknowledged errors in the "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) report, led by United States Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr.

The report, released last week, had criticized America's food supply and called for a review of the pesticides sprayed on American crops and prescription drugs.

However, an investigation by news organization NOTUS found that some of the hundreds of studies cited in the report did not exist.