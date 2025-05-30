White House acknowledges errors in RFK Jr's health report
The White House has acknowledged errors in the "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) report, led by United States Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr.
The report, released last week, had criticized America's food supply and called for a review of the pesticides sprayed on American crops and prescription drugs.
However, an investigation by news organization NOTUS found that some of the hundreds of studies cited in the report did not exist.
Report revision
White House plans to update MAHA report
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the report will be updated to address these issues.
She said, "I understand there were some formatting issues with the MAHA report that are being addressed and the report will be updated."
"But it does not negate the substance of the report, which, as you know, is one of the most transformative health reports that has ever been released by the federal government," she said.
Authorship concerns
Report's authorship and content under scrutiny
Leavitt said the White House has "complete confidence" in Kennedy.
Kennedy, who has repeatedly promised "radical transparency" and "gold-standard" science, has not disclosed the authors of the 72-page report.
The MAHA report calls for more scrutiny of childhood vaccines and describes American children as overmedicated and undernourished.
The report blames the health crisis on ultraprocessed foods, which account for 70% of children's calories and have been linked to obesity, ADHD, and depression.
Citation clarification
HHS spokesman addresses citation errors in MAHA report
HHS spokesman Andrew Nixon confirmed that "minor citation and formatting errors have been corrected."
He called the report a "historic and transformative assessment" of chronic diseases affecting American children.
NOTUS's investigation revealed that seven out of over 500 studies cited in the MAHA report were never published.
One author confirmed she researched anxiety in children but didn't write the listed report.
Policy implications
MAHA report's impact and funding request
The MAHA report has already raised concerns among Trump loyalists, including farmers who objected to its portrayal of chemicals on crops.
The report is meant to help develop policy recommendations that will be released later this year.
To support these efforts, the White House has sought a $500 million increase in funding from Congress for Kennedy's MAHA initiative.