What's the story

France will implement a nationwide smoking ban in public places from July 1.

The ban will cover areas frequented by children, including beaches, parks, gardens, school zones, bus stops, and sports facilities.

The move is part of the National Tobacco Control Program 2023-2027 and aims to protect children's health by reducing their exposure to secondhand smoke.

Offenders could be fined up to €135 (around $154).