France bans smoking in public places like parks, beaches
What's the story
France will implement a nationwide smoking ban in public places from July 1.
The ban will cover areas frequented by children, including beaches, parks, gardens, school zones, bus stops, and sports facilities.
The move is part of the National Tobacco Control Program 2023-2027 and aims to protect children's health by reducing their exposure to secondhand smoke.
Offenders could be fined up to €135 (around $154).
Health focus
Minister Vautrin emphasizes children's right to clean air
Health and Family Minister Catherine Vautrin stressed the importance of children's right to breathe clean air, saying, "The freedom to smoke stops where children's right to breathe clean air starts."
While some municipalities have already imposed local bans, this new rule will be enforced nationwide from July.
However, smoking will still be permitted on cafe terraces, and e-cigarettes are exempt from the ban.
Smoking statistics
France's smoking rates and public opinion
France has one of the highest smoking rates in Europe, with about 35% of its population being smokers.
This is higher than the European average of 25% and the global average of 21%, according to World Health Organization data.
Tobacco-related complications claim around 75,000 lives annually in France.
A recent survey showed that 62% of French people support banning smoking in public places.
Program details
National Anti-Tobacco Programme and future plans
The National Anti-Tobacco Programme for 2023-2027 has proposed similar restrictions to create a "tobacco-free generation" by 2040.
No decision has been made on banning cigarette sales to those under 18 or increasing tobacco taxes at this time.
But Vautrin said she was "not ruling anything out for the future."
Smoking in public places like restaurants and nightclubs has already been banned in France since 2008.