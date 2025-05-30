What's the story

Faizan Zaki, a 13-year-old from Allen, Texas, has emerged as the Scripps National Spelling Bee champion.

The victory comes after an intense final round where he narrowly avoided a major blunder.

Despite his runner-up finish last year and entering this year's competition as a favorite, Zaki's journey to the top was not without its challenges.

The Indian-American had previously lost in a lightning-round tiebreaker that he didn't practice for.