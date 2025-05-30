Indian-origin teen wins spelling bee after shocking blunder
What's the story
Faizan Zaki, a 13-year-old from Allen, Texas, has emerged as the Scripps National Spelling Bee champion.
The victory comes after an intense final round where he narrowly avoided a major blunder.
Despite his runner-up finish last year and entering this year's competition as a favorite, Zaki's journey to the top was not without its challenges.
The Indian-American had previously lost in a lightning-round tiebreaker that he didn't practice for.
Close call
Zaki's unexpected blunder almost cost him the title
During this year's final round, Zaki found himself just two words away from victory after his competitors, Sarvadnya Kadam and Sarv Dharavane, missed their words consecutively.
However, he nearly jeopardized his chance at glory by misspelling "commelina."
Instead of asking for clarification on its definition and language of origin, Zaki impulsively spelled it as "K-A-M," then abruptly stopped himself.
Despite this hiccup, he ultimately triumphed to clinch the title.
Final triumph
Zaki's winning word and post-victory reaction
Zaki's final word was "éclaircissement," which he spelled correctly without asking any questions.
After his victory, he celebrated by pumping his fists in excitement. However, he later admitted that he would probably have nightmares about his earlier blunder.
Zaki's victory earned him a cash prize of $52,500, a large portion of which he plans to donate to charity.
Last year, he spent part of his winnings on a $1,500 Rubik's cube with 21 squares on each side.
Path to victory
Zaki's journey to the championship title
Zaki has been participating in spelling bees for over half his life. He first competed in the 2019 bee as a seven-year-old, qualifying through a now-defunct wild-card program.
After another qualification in 2023 and a semifinal appearance, he finished second last year before finally winning this year.
His father, Zaki Anwar, expressed pride in his son's achievement, saying, "He's the GOAT."