'Saare Jahan...' teaser: Pratik Gandhi leads secret-mission in Netflix thriller

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jul 17, 2025
01:42 pm
Netflix has announced the premiere date for its upcoming original series, Saare Jahan Se Accha. The fictional espionage thriller stars Pratik Gandhi and will be released on August 13, 2025. Set against the politically charged 1970s, the series follows a covert intelligence operation to avert a looming nuclear threat. Gandhi's character tells the viewers in the announcement, "This Independence Day, our mission is clear. We have to keep India a step ahead of the enemy."

The series, created by Gaurav Shukla, stars Gandhi as Vishnu Shankar, a resilient intelligence officer caught between duty and moral dilemmas. The show explores the dangerous world of intelligence where even the slightest delay in relaying critical information could alter the nation's fate. "Entrusted with a perilous mission to sabotage a looming nuclear threat, Vishnu must navigate a treacherous landscape to ensure India remains one step ahead of its adversaries," reads the official logline.

Gandhi to go on a mission in the upcoming series

The series is helmed by Sumit Purohit and produced by Bombay Fables. It features a strong cast including Suhail Nayyar, Sunny Hinduja, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni. The writing team comprises Meghna Srivastava, Gaurav Shukla, Abhijeet Khuman, Shivam Shankar, Kunal Kushwah, Ishraq Shah, and Bhavesh Mandalia (who also serves as creative producer). Gandhi's recent projects include Phule and Dhoom Dhaam.