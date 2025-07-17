'Saare Jahan...' teaser: Pratik Gandhi leads secret-mission in Netflix thriller

By Apoorva Rastogi 01:42 pm Jul 17, 202501:42 pm

What's the story

Netflix has announced the premiere date for its upcoming original series, Saare Jahan Se Accha. The fictional espionage thriller stars Pratik Gandhi and will be released on August 13, 2025. Set against the politically charged 1970s, the series follows a covert intelligence operation to avert a looming nuclear threat. Gandhi's character tells the viewers in the announcement, "This Independence Day, our mission is clear. We have to keep India a step ahead of the enemy."