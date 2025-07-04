How Adam Sandler found new fame on Netflix

Adam Sandler revived his career by collaborating with Netflix , reaching new audiences, and experimenting with different roles. The partnership allowed him the freedom to create what appealed to him globally. Cashing in on Netflix's reach, Sandler proved his evergreen charm in the entertainment industry, demonstrating the way he engages with audiences across the world.

Drive 1 'The Ridiculous 6' success In 2015, Sandler's The Ridiculous 6, the first film under his multi-film deal with Netflix, was released. However, even as critics gave the movie mixed reviews, it soon became one of the most-watched movies on the platform. Not only did this establish Sandler's ability to pull crowds, but it also proved Netflix to be a key distribution channel for his projects.

Drive 2 Expanding genre horizons with 'Murder Mystery' Sandler also broadened his genre horizons by headlining Murder Mystery, a comedy-mystery film, opposite Jennifer Aniston. The 2019 release became one of Netflix's most popular titles within no time. The film highlighted Sandler's versatility and ability to draw in audiences beyond pure comedies, further cementing his comeback in Hollywood.

Drive 3 Consistent audience engagement with 'Hubie Halloween' Then Sandler released Hubie Halloween in October 2020, which went on to become yet another successful venture on Netflix. The movie kept up with the high viewership numbers and was appreciated by fans for its humor and charm. This consistent audience engagement highlighted Sandler's knack for creating content that resonates with viewers across different demographics.