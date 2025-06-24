'Cobra Kai' star Martin Kove bites co-actor at fan convention

Martin Kove, the 78-year-old actor known for his role in The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai , has been accused of biting his co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim (37) at a fan convention in Puyallup, Washington, on June 22. The incident allegedly occurred when Kove "suddenly grabbed her arm and bit her upper arm so hard it nearly drew blood, and she yelled out in pain," according to an informational police report obtained by People.

Details Hannah-Kim declined to press charges The report further states that after biting her arm, Kove "began kissing" the area where he had bitten her. Hannah-Kim's husband, actor Sebastian Roche, witnessed the incident, and they confronted Kove about his behavior. The report notes that Kove "exploded on them" while insisting he did not do anything wrong. Despite the alleged assault, Hannah-Kim declined to press charges but requested that an informational police report be taken.

Actor's response Kove claimed he was just being funny When questioned by an on-site officer, Kove reportedly admitted to biting Hannah-Kim but claimed he did it "out of jest." He allegedly thought he was being funny as they play fight all the time on the set of Cobra Kai. Despite his explanation, the officer made it clear that such behavior would not be tolerated in the future. Eventually, Kove was escorted out of Summer Con.

Event details Several other 'Cobra Kai' cast members graced the event Kove and Hannah-Kim were among the Cobra Kai cast members who attended the star-studded Summer Con over the weekend. The event also featured other actors from the show, such as Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, and Rayna Vallandingham. Summer Con 2025 has hosted celebrities from various franchises, including Daredevil: Born Again, Star Trek's original stars William Shatner and Walter Koenig, and wrestling icon Chris Jericho.